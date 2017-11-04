Czech Olympic Committee (ČOV) President Jiří Kejval has claimed he is positive about his chances of becoming an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, despite allegations of financial impropriety against him.

Kejval was due to be confirmed as an IOC member at their Session in Lima during August, having been recommended the previous month.

He arrived in the Peruvian capital city but he then returned home after allegations were levelled against him.

An anonymous letter was sent to IOC President Thomas Bach which claimed Kejval should not become a member because of claims of corruption.

It allegedly refers to redistribution of money from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to Czech sport, according to reports in the country.

Kejval denies the allegations.

The 49-year-old former rower has been a prominent figure this week, as the ČOV have hosted the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly here.

Speaking at the closing press conference Kejval expressed his confidence he would be able to take up IOC membership, while he stated that he had not discussed the issue with the IOC President.

"This is an ongoing process," Kejval said.

"I am very positive about that.

"I have not spoken with him [Thomas Bach] about it, as Mr President is not involved in the procedure.

"I am very positive."

The ČOV, which is led by Jiří Kejval, have hosted this week's ANOC General Assembly ©Getty Images

The ČOV President, who was re-elected last year, previously stated his election will be up for discussion again at the next IOC Session in Pyeongchang on the eve of the Winter Olympic Games in February.

He had admitted that officials at the IOC were uncomfortable about the prospect of him becoming a member at a time when they are under pressure following allegations of corruption against several members.

Kejval was due to be an individual member, meaning his status would not have been tied to any National Olympic Committee (NOC) or International Federation.

The other names put forward to become IOC members were all elected in Lima.

It included Chile's PanAm Sports President Neven Ilic, one of two members representing the NOCs.

He was joined by Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Zubair, chairman of the Oman Olympic Committee.

France's Jean-Christophe Rolland, 49, and Belgium's Ingmar de Vos, 54, respective Presidents of World Rowing and the International Equestrian Federation, were elected as the two International Federation representatives.

Thailand's Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Palau's Baklai Temengil, Norway's Kristin Kloster Aasen and Dominican Republic's Luis Mejía Oviedo were elected as individual members.