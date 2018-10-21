Women's bobsleigh pilot Jamie Greubel Poser has announced her retirement after winning both Olympic and World Championship medals.

The 34-year-old won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and at the 2017 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Championships in Königssee, Germany.

That achievement makes her one of only three US women's bobsleigh pilots to own a medal from both competitions.

She finished fifth at the 2018 Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, despite having medal expectations.

Greubel Poser has now begun a teaching career in Germany, using her Master's Degree in early education.

"The transition was intimidating at first, but I have been warmly welcomed and supported by an incredible community at my school," Greubel Poser said.

"Teachers are some of the most dedicated, hard working and passionate people out there.

"For me it's that same hard work, dedication and passion it took to compete at the Olympics that I'm now putting towards my teaching career."

Amercian bobsleigh pilot Jamie Greubel Poser competes at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Overall, Greubel Poser retires with 27 IBSF World Cup medals, including five gold, in women's bobsleigh.

"We are proud of what Jamie's accomplished in bobsled, but we are equally as proud of Jamie for who she is and how she stepped up when it mattered as a team leader," said USA Bobsled and Skeleton chief executive Darrin Steele.

"Her absence on the team will be felt and we'll miss her, but she created a legacy that will leave a lasting impression with the new athletes coming into the programme.

"Her students are lucky to have someone as dedicated as Jamie at the front of their class.

"We wish Jamie well in this next chapter of her life."