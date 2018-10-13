Birmingham 2022 have launched a consultation period where local people will be given the chance to shape the next edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Three roadshow events will be held in the English city where the public will have the chance to get involved.

The campaign, running over 22 days, has also encouraged social media users to utilise the hashtag #2022voices.

An opening roadshow took place at Birmingham Grand Central yesterday with a second at Merry Hill in Dudley today.

The third event will be at StarCity in Saltley tomorrow.

Those who attend are able "to share what they think about their city, the Games and how local communities might benefit and get involved".

John Crabtree, chair of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee, said: "With the Commonwealth Games secured for our region, we want as many local people as possible to help us write the next chapter in our story.

"We'd like communities right across the West Midlands to be the heart and soul of Birmingham 2022.

"This is why we're starting a conversation that's aimed at ensuring our residents, visitors and even expat Brummies have every opportunity to help shape the brand that will represent the City and the Games in 2022.

Birmingham stepped in to host the Games when Durban was stripped of the rights ©Birmingham 2022

"With athletes from 71 nations and territories arriving for the Games and millions tuning in to watch the sporting spectacle - we're asking people what they love about Birmingham and the West Midlands, and what they want to tell the world in 2022."

Collection boxes will also be placed at 10 locations around Birmingham, including libraries and leisure centres, for people to leave their ideas.

"People often call the Commonwealth Games the 'Friendly Games' or the 'People’s Games' and at their best they are an inspiring and transformative celebration of the host city and community," said Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin.

"This will be the first time ever that a Commonwealth Games brand has been developed with the help of local communities - so I hope as many people in Birmingham and beyond will get involved with the initiative."

Birmingham 2022 will run between July 27 and August 7 in 2022.

The city was only awarded the Commonwealth Games in December 2017 after Durban in South Africa was stripped of the hosting rights for financial issues, so has a shorter time to prepare.