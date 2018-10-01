Birmingham in England, the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will receive £165 million ($215 million/€185 million) from the British Government to build their Athletes' Village, it has been reported.

According to the Birmingham Post, the funding will be announced at the Conservative Party Conference by communities secretary James Brokenshire.

"In 2022 Birmingham will host the Commonwealth Games," his speech says.

"It will provide the platform for this great city to shine on a global stage.

"The chance to drive economic potential.

Communities secretary James Brokenshire will make the announcement later today ©Getty Images

"The chance to create a sense of pride - not just in this city but our country as a whole.

"That's why I'm proud today to announce the Government funding for the construction of the Athletes' Village.

"We will invest £165 million to help support 5,000 new homes, but just as importantly create a long lasting legacy for Birmingham and from the Commonwealth Games."

Once the Games are over, the new homes will be made available for general use.

As well as the accommodation itself, the money will also be used for transport improvements and a wider regeneration of the Perry Barr area where the Village will be built.

Construction is due to begin next year.

