European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič held a meeting with the European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Tibor Navracsics in Belgrade, during the European Week of Sport (EWoS).

A "high level round table" meeting was held in the Serbian capital, during which the promotion of physical activity and healthy lifestyles "beyond borders" was discussed.

Also present at the meeting was the secretary general of the Serbian Olympic Committee Djordje Visacki and several Sports Ministers and athletes.

Kocijančič congratulated Navracsics on the decision to extend the EWoS beyond European Union (EU) borders.

"There is no high-level sport without grassroots sport, and there is no grassroots sport without high-level sport," Kocijančič said, while discussing how sport can promote healthy lifestyles.

"High-level sport provides the best promotion for attracting people to grassroots sport."

The growth of esports was discussed, including whether it can be a help or hindrance to physical activity ©Getty Images

Navracsics called for collective efforts to promote exercise as a way of strengthening Europe's communities.

The growth of esports was also discussed, particularly regarding whether it should be considered as an opportunity or a threat to physical activity.

After the meeting a friendly football match was organised for those who took part.

The EWoS was launched in 2015 as an annual event to promote physical activity and sport.

It had never previously extended beyond EU borders, with Serbia taking part this year for the first time.