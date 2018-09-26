European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič reflected on the proud history of Slovakia's National Olympic Committee (SOC) as its 25th anniversary celebrations – which have lasted nine months - culminated in a gala dinner at Bratislava's National Theatre.

Kocijančič congratulated Slovak athletes and Olympians who have been competing at the highest level and winning medals for far longer than 25 years.

"For a country of just five and a half million people, Slovakia has won significantly more than its fair share of Olympic medals," he said.

The history of the SOC was reflected upon by two other notable Slovakians in speeches from founding members and Honorary Presidents Vladimír Černušák and František Chmelár.

Their initiatives, which are now being overseen by the current SOC President Anton Siekel and general secretary Jozef Liba, were widely praised.

Among those in attendance were several Slovak Olympic medallists, as well as past and present Board members.

They were joined by many representatives of the EOC Executive Committee, who had flown to Bratislava directly from Stockholm following last week's meetings.

Slovakia has never gone to an Olympic Games - Summer or Winter - and returned empty-handed.

At the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February, the country won a gold and two silver medals.

Their total Olympic haul is 36, comprising 12 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze.

The SOC was founded on December 19, 1992 and was fully recognised as the NOC of the Slovak Republic at the 101st International Olympic Committee Session in Monte Carlo on September 24, 1993.

In the following three years the SOC participated at its first Winter and Summer Olympics at Lillehammer and Atlanta respectively.

These have been followed by six consecutive appearances in the Summer Olympics and seven in the Winter Games.

In that time, the proportion of female athletes has been steadily rising.