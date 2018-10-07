Sweden’s Tove Alexandersson won the women’s sprint race for a golden finish to her International Orienteering Federation (IOF) World Cup season as Switzerland’s Matthias Kyburz did enough to also take his fifth title.

The World Cup final sprint race was held in Mladá Boleslav in the Czech Republic as both men’s and women’s 2018 champions were crowned.

Sweden took first and second in the women’s World Cup as Switzerland took the top two spots in the men’s competition.

In the women’s event, Alexandersson had already cemented her World Cup title before the race began but still put in a title-winning performance with the best final day time.

The Swede was the fasted of the 40 starting competitors, posting a time of 14min 51sec.

Her closest rival was Finland’s Maija Sianoja, who was 22 seconds down.

Judith Wyder of Switzerland was third in a time of 15:17.

Alexandersson won her fifth consecutive overall World Cup title but her 2018 title is her biggest win yet, with a final gap of 316 points between her and team-mate Karolin Ohlsson.

Ohlsson was fourth in today’s race and 43 seconds down on Alexandersson’s time.

Switzerland's Matthias Kyburz finished third in the sprint race to secure overall World Cup victory ©IOF

Alexandersson’s 851 points crowned her as the overall champion ahead of Ohlsson on 535 points and Russia’s Natalia Gemperle third with 438 points.

Finland’s Marika Teini and Switzerland’s Sabine Hauswirth tied on 393 points for fourth place.

In the men’s race, today’s winner was Jonas Leandersson of Sweden, but the title went to today’s bronze medallist, Kyburz.

Leandersson finished the course in 14:53, seven seconds ahead of second placed Yannick Michiels from Belgium.

The overall World Cup winner was third with an eight-second deficit to Leandersson.

In the overall standings, Kyburz took his fifth title with 503 points.

Daniel Hubmann, also of Switzerland, was sixth in today’s race but kept his silver medal position in the overall standings with 475 points.

Norway’s Olav Lundanes was 24th in the race but finished in third place in the overall World Cup with a final tally of 425 points.