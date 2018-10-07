Top seed and home favourite, Tzu Ying Tai won the women’s singles event as Hung Ling Chen and Chi-Lin Wang doubled Chinese Taipei’s success by winning the men’s doubles competition at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Chinese Taipei Open.

Tai’s victory closed the tournament at the Taipei Arena in Taipei City as she defeated Denmark’s Line Hejmark Kjaersfeldt in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

The top seed had to come back from a game down against the Dane to take the title 17-21, 21-10, 21-13 in a match that went to three games and lasted 47 minutes.

In the men’s singles, Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee beat Japan’s Riichi Takeshita.

Although both players were unseeded, Lee had beaten the top seed, Chinese Taipei’s Tien Chen Chou in the semi-finals and used that momentum to overcome his Japanese opponent.

After winning the first game 21-17, Lee stumbled in the second 16-21 but managed to secure the title with a third game 21-11 win in a match that lasted 63 minutes.

The hosts were guaranteed home winners in the men’s doubles event as both pairs, Chen and Wang, and Min Chun Liao and Ching Heng Su, were from Chinese Taipei.

Top seeds Chen and Wang took the title 22-20, 21-9 ahead of third seeds, Liao and Su in a 42-minute match.

In an all Japanese final, fourth seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chihanu Shida won the women’s doubles title ahead of compatriots Ayane Kurihara and Naru Shinoya.

It took only 39 minutes for Matsuyama and Shida to win 21-10, 21-17.

The quickest match of the day was the mixed doubles final where Indonesia’s Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami dominated Chinese Taipei’s Po-Hsuan Yang and Ti Jung Wu in straight games for the title.

The match lasted just half-an-hour and the eighth seeds’ won in 21-15, 21-11.