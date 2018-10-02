The opening day of the Badminton World Federation Chinese Taipei Open saw the final qualification slots for the main draw conclude.

The hosts won all but two of the final slots on offer today at the Taipei Arena in the Taiwanese city in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

Chinese Taipei had two men’s singles players, two men’s doubles teams and one mixed doubles team qualify for the main draw.

Chen Chi Ting needed less than half-an-hour in the final qualification match for the men’s singles event to overcome his compatriot Lai Yu-Hua to win 21-9, 21-16.

Fourth seed Lin Chia Hsuan of Chinese Taipei lost the first game against team-mate Shih Kuei Chun in the second men’s singles qualification final.

Lin was on court for 52 minutes but managed to win the final two games to take the victory 10-21, 21-16, 21-16.

Chinese Taipei success continued in the men’s doubles event as both qualification spots were filled by the host country’s pairs.

Chinese Taipei had a strong start to the tournament, clinching most of the final qualification slots ©Getty Images

Lin Sheng Chieh and Wang Chih Hao won the first and third game to take the victory over Hong Kong's Chan Tsz Kit and Yeung Shing 21-18, 17-21, 21-13.

In the second men’s doubles qualification final, another Chinese Taipei pair overcame Hong Kong opposition.

Chang En Chia and Chen Xin-Yuan eased past Lam Wai Lok and Li Kuen Hon 21-14, 21-13.

In the three mixed doubles qualification finals, Chinese Taipei secured one spot, but the hosts’ other two pairs were beaten.

Second seeds Lee Yang and Hsu Ya Ching of Chinese Taipei were challenged in the opening game but won the match in straight games 22-20, 21-15 against Hong Kong’s Yeung Shing Choi and Fan Ka Yan.

Indonesia's Ronald Ronald and Annisa Saufika took the second qualification place with a 21-6, 24-22 victory over chinese Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Cheng Yu Chieh.

The final mixed doubles team progressing to the draw was Hong Kong's Chung Yonny and Wu Yi Ting after their 13-21, 21-17, 21-16 victory against home favourites Lee Jhe-Huei and Lee Chih Chen.