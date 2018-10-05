Foreign language school ECC has been named as a Official Supporter, the third domestic tier of local sponsorship, by Tokyo 2020

The total number of Tokyo 2020 domestic partners is now at 53, including 15 Gold Partners, 30 Official Partners and eight Official Supporters.

ECC operates foreign language schools throughout Japan.

Foreign language school ECC has signed up as an Official Supporter of Tokyo 2020 ©ECC

"We are delighted to welcome ECC Co., Ltd. as an Official Supporter," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori said.

"Since its founding in 1962, as an educational institution and through the teaching of foreign languages ECC has contributed to the development of human resources with a modern and international mindset.

"We believe that ECC will be a strong supporter of the drive to encourage people to embrace “unity in diversity”, one of our Tokyo 2020 visions, and that the Tokyo 2020 Games will provide a good opportunity to help realise a more inclusive society."