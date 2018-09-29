Twenty-year-old Aryna Sabalenka won her second Women's Tennis Association title in as many months by claiming the Wuhan Open in China today.

The Belarus player stormed home in an unseeded final at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center, beating Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

It means she has added a Premier 5 title to the Connecticut Open she won in New Haven last month, with that event a Premier-rated tournament.

Sabalenka has also finished as the runner-up in Lugano and Eastbourne this year and was the best server during the final, which was the biggest match of both players' careers.

Aryna Sabalenka impressed with forehand winners in the final ©Getty Images

She also displayed some fine forehand winners during her performance, smashing 25 past the Estonian in a great demonstration of power.

It came after a tournament where there were several surprises.

Only the 16th and last seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia made it through to the quarter-finals out of the top-ranked players.

The champion will become the world number 16 after her success in Wuhan.

Next up on the calendar is the Beijing Open for men and women, which will begin with main draw action next week.