Three-time Olympic medallist Will Claye has avoided a doping ban after he was deemed to be without fault or negligence for a positive test for clenbuterol.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said that Claye tested positive for the substance in an out-of-competition test on August 1.

Trace amounts of the substance, which is under the class of anabolic agents, were detected.

USADA stated that the organisation and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have issued specific warnings regarding the possible ingestion of clenbuterol in China and Mexico.

This is due to supposed "illicit administration of clenbuterol to animals destined for food production", which could result in positive tests.

USADA said that to their knowledge, positive tests resulting from meat contamination issues are rare outside of those two countries.

Clenbuterol use regarding animal husbandry is illegal in the United States, while the substance is not a Food and Drug Administration approved medication for human consumption in the country.

"During its investigation into the circumstances that led to the positive test, USADA gathered evidence from Claye and reviewed Claye's whereabouts, dietary habits, and the laboratory reports demonstrating very low parts per billion concentrations of the prohibited substance in the athlete's urine sample," USADA stated.

"USADA concluded that it was unlikely that the presence of clenbuterol in the athlete's sample resulted from a source other than contaminated meat consumed in Mexico."

Due to the positive having come from an out-of-competition test, Claye will not be disqualified from any events he has participated in.

The 27-year-old American is a three-time Olympic medallist.

He earned triple jump silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, as well as a long jump bronze in London.

Further success in Britain's capital city came last year, when he finished as the triple jump silver medallist at the World Athletics Championships.

It followed bronze medals at the event in both 2011 and 2013.

The American was crowned world indoor champion for the second time in Birmingham earlier this year, with his previous triumph coming in Istanbul in 2012.