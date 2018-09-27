The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have announced three new board members from the world of sport and business.

Rachel Baillache, a senior KPMG executive, Sara Bennison, chief marketing officer for Nationwide Building Society, and Sir David Tanner CBE, ex-performance director at British Rowing, all join the board of the British organisation with immediate effect.

"We are delighted to have recruited three exceptional new members to the LTA Board, who between them, bring a wealth of experience from the business and sporting worlds," said LTA chairman David Gregson, who will be replaced by Mervyn Davies at the end of this month.

"These appointments will ensure that the LTA remains at the forefront of good governance."

Baillache has been global head of people, performance and culture for eight years.

She is also an Advisory Council member of the Prince of Wales' Accounting for Sustainability Project and has previously been a non-executive director of the UK Government's Department of Energy and Climate Change.

Bennison has been chief marketing officer at Nationwide since 2016 and has previously held roles with Barclays, BT and Grey London.

Former performance director of British Rowing Sir David Tanner is one of the new appointments ©Getty Images

She was named Campaign’s Number One Marketing Leader of the Year in 2017.

Sir David, meanwhile, held the post of performance director at British Rowing for 21 years up until last February.

He helped create a world-class competitive training environment, overseeing 27 medal winning crews at the Olympic Games and eight at the Paralympic Games.

Under his tenure Britain became the world's most successful rowing nation.

Sir David received an OBE in 2003, CBE in 2009 and knighthood from The Queen in 2013.

He has been a non-executive director on the Board of the English Institute of Sport since 2015.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said the appointments gave the board a "first-class blend" of expertise.