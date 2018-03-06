Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) President Martin Corrie has temporarily stepped aside from his role amid an investigation into how an allegation of sexual assault by a coach was handled by a committee he served on.

Britain's Corrie was a member of the Executive Committee at the Hertfordshire County LTA in 2004, when the alleged sexual assault took place.

The LTA have launched a fresh probe into the incident following concerns about how it was dealt with.

David Rawlinson, the deputy President of the national governing body for the sport in England, will take over from Corrie as acting President.

"This case concerns a coach who worked at Hertfordshire County LTA when I was a member of the Executive Committee and who was investigated and sanctioned by the LTA Disciplinary Committee at the time," Corrie said in a statement provided by the LTA.

"As we are all aware, upholding the highest standards in dealing with safeguarding matters is important to the whole of British tennis.

Martin Corrie will be replaced on an acting basis by David Rawlinson ©Getty Images

"Therefore, in agreement with the board of the LTA, I believe it is right for me to step aside from my Presidency during the course of this investigation.

"I would not wish my presence in this significant public role to become a distraction from the very good work the LTA is currently doing in the safeguarding arena."

The LTA claimed they commissioned the investigation as soon as a complaint was made regarding the incident.

In a statement, the organisation said: "We have also now commissioned a further independent investigation which is being carried out as swiftly as possible.

"The outcome of that investigation will be made public when it concludes."

An independent enquiry was established last year following coach Daniel Sanders being sentenced to six years in prison after he admitted eight counts of sexual activity with a child.

The LTA admitted they had not done enough to protect children after the verdict was released.