World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has praised a project which is working to develop the sports in the Gaza Strip.

The latest developments have seen coach Mahmoud Tafesh create an under-15's boys league and an open tournament for women.

Tafesh was able to start his project after a donation of equipment from the WBSC to the Palestinian territory.

"Sports in general, and team sports like baseball and softball in particular, can be a catalyst for social change, a distraction from complicated, often violent, realities," said Fraccari.

"Sport is an opportunity for building bridges between communities, and this is a role we can play as an International Federation.

"We praise this efforts from the Gaza community and we look forward for our sport to play a greater role for social change."

Tafesh's work has involved more than 100 men and 80 women in all since April.

Six youth teams have been created, featuring 60 youngsters.

The long-term aim is to establish a governing body for the sport in Palestine and to gain recognition from the National Olympic Committee.