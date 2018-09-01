World number one side New Zealand beat Japan 5-0 in the final to win the Men's Softball Intercontinental Cup in Prague today.

The Kiwis triumphed after weather forced a revised schedule at the Svoboda Ballpark in the Czech capital.

Semi-finals were supposed to be played today before the final, with New Zealand scheduled to meet hosts Czech Republic and Japan in line to play Argentina.

Prolonged rain prompted organisers to cancel the last four matches, however, with New Zealand and Japan advancing to the final as the respective first and second placed teams following the group stage.

Rain in Prague forced the cancellation of the semi-finals ©WBSC

It meant Argentina and the Czechs were denied the chance to win the tournament and had to settle for the bronze medal game.

That clash will be held later.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) event featured countries from five continents as well as the Czechs, who gained an automatic place as hosts.

Prague will also hold the WBSC Men’s Softball World Championships in 2019.

