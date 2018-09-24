Nikoloz Sherazadishvili clinched Spain's first men’s senior title as he won the under-90 kilograms division on day five of the World Judo Championships here today.

Sherazadishvili was born in Tbilisi, Georgia but competes for Spain.

He faced Cuba’s Ivan Felipe Silva Morales, the world number 18, in the final and came from behind to win the match.

Morales scored a waza-ari first before the Spaniard hit back with one of his own before the end of normal time.

In golden score, Sherazadishvili was the victor, throwing the Cuban with an uchi-mata for gold.

The bronze medals went to Japan and France.

In the first bronze medal match, Japan’s Kenta Nagasawa was pushed all the way by Hungary’s Krisztián Tóth.

The scores were tied at 1-1 after normal time but after almost four minutes, Nagasawa broke the deadlock as a score in extra time handed the victory to the Japanese judoka.

Axel Clerget clinched the second bronze medal on offer.

After controversy in his semi-final match, in which he felt an ippon was awarded against him unfairly, Clerget turned it around to ensure he finished on the podium.

He faced Germany’s Eduard Trippel, who progressed to the bronze medal contest with a walkover after former world champion Asley Gonzalez pulled out with an injury.

The Frenchman submitted the German to take the bronze, celebrating with his coach following his success.

In the women’s under-70kg category, Chizuru Arai managed to defend her 2017 world title.

The Japanese judoka defeated France’s Marie Eve Gahie in the final to win Japan’s fifth gold on day five here in Azerbaijan's capital.

Gahie went one score up in the opening moments of the match but Arai responded with a waza-ari of her own.

Arai then followed up with a tate-shiho-gatame hold to pin the French judoka for the count.

In the first bronze medal match, three-time world champion and double Olympic medallist Yuri Alvear of Colombia beat Morocco’s Assmaa Niang, claiming her sixth World Championships medal by ippon.

The second bronze went to Japan’s Yoko Ono.

Her opponent Maria Perez of Puerto Rico conceded three shidos and was eliminated from the competition.

The men’s under-100kg and women;s under-78kg categories will be contested here tomorrow.