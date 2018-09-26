The German Football Association (DFB) has aimed to demonstrate widespread public support for its bid for the 2024 UEFA European Championships with the host country set to be decided tomorrow.

Working with the German Football League (DFL), the DFB organised a number of demonstrations of support among the German footballing world.

Football teams from the men's top three divisions, the top two women's divisions and some amateur leagues took mixed team photographs before matches at the weekend.

They wore sporting tops with the logo of Germany's application on them.

The Allianz Arena in Munich, one of Germany's ten proposed venues, was lit up in a combination of German and European flags.

The DFB has cited a survey by the Forsa Institute to claim how "popular" their bid has been in Germany as they battle against sole rival Turkey.

It found that 74 per cent of Germans over the age of 16 are in favour of a European Championship in their country, with 89 per cent of German football fans in favour.

DFB President Reinhard Grindel and ex-German international Philip Lahm, who will head the Euro 2024 Organising Committee if Germany prove successful with their bid ©Getty Images

"We have submitted an application to UEFA for the whole of German football," DFB President Reinhard Grindel said.

"Hosting Euro 2024 will benefit all clubs in Germany, from those at the very grassroots level to those whose stadiums will be host venues.

"Throughout this process, we have felt an outstanding support for our application from the German population and football family.

"We are very proud and grateful that the DFL are continuing to show the bid their full support over the coming match day."

German football has appeared divided after the country's midfielder Mesut Özil, a third generation Turk, retired from international football having felt subject to racism from supporters and the DFB.

The host country is due to be announced in Nyon in Switzerland tomorrow.