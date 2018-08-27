The Germany 2024 team bidding for the UEFA European Championships have praised the commercial partnerships of the German Football Federation (DFB).

The DFB have announced new and continued commercial partnerships that the bid team believes will support their candidature.

The DFB agreed a new deal with the Volkswagen Group last year which will run from 2019 to July 2024, the culmination of the Euros.

The Adidas group has also extended their partnership with the DFB as supplier, a relationship that has existed since 1954.

The past few years has seen the DFB sign deals with global companies such as Samsung, SAP and Commerzbank, which the Germany 2024 bid team believe demonstrates the commercial attractiveness of German football.

Former German footballer, Philipp Lahm is an ambassador for the bid and will lead the Organising Committee if they are successful ©Philipp Lahm/Twitter

DFB President, Reinhard Grindel, said: "All of our partners have shown a significant commitment to the DFB and to European football as a whole.

"As we look to the future, including of course our hopes to host UEFA Euro 2024, strong commercial partnerships are an important confirmation of the financial stability of our country, and our ability to generate revenues and grow the game of football."

Philipp Lahm, the DFB's Ambassador for the UEFA Euro 2024 bid, who will lead the Organising Committee if they are successful, added: "As we advance our plans for a UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, partnerships such as these remind us about the importance of generating strong, sustainable revenues.

"Hosting a tournament like the UEFA Euro is a tremendous responsibility, and we are doing everything possible to ensure that we would deliver a tournament which grows, shares and celebrates European football like never before."

Turkey are also bidding for the 2024 European Championships.

The tournament will be awarded in Nyon on September 27.