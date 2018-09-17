Britain's taekwondo Olympian Mahama Cho, one of eight nominees for the first National Lottery Athlete of the Year prize, has chosen a Manchester refugee project to benefit from the £5,000 ($6,500/€5,600) cash prize if he wins at the 2018 National Lottery Awards.

The winning athlete will be able to direct the prize to a National Lottery-funded project of their choice, and the two-time World Grand Prix gold medallist, who moved to the UK from the Ivory Coast aged eight, has nominated the Manchester Refugee Support Network.

After visiting the organisation this week as they held an immigration information day, Cho said: "It is a great honour to be shortlisted for the National Lottery Athlete of the Year award.

"The competition is very strong and there are some fantastic contenders.

"If I win, I have chosen the Manchester Refugee Support Network to receive the £5,000 cash prize.

"Adapting to life in a new country is challenging in any circumstances and it is invaluable to have such a fantastic organisation such as the Manchester Refugee Support Network to provide practical support.

"Many of those they work with are fleeing persecution, conflict and injustice and desperately need this guidance and help.

British taekwondo Olympian Mahama Cho has been nominated for the National Lottery Athlete of the Year award ©National Lottery Awards

"National Lottery funding has been vital to me personally in helping me compete at the highest level.

"But it also does so much good in other walks of life and helps make a life-changing difference in communities across the UK as demonstrated by the work of the Manchester Refugee Support Network."

Cho was originally on a longlist of 120 contenders to reach the public voting stage in this year's National Lottery Awards.

A dominant figure in the over-80 kilogram weight division of taekwondo, he has two World Grand Prix golds, a World Championship silver medal and a valiant fourth place finish at the repechage match at Rio 2016 to his name.

Off the mat he visits schools local to his hometown to speak out on anti-bullying and adapting to life in the UK.