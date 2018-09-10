The line-up for the 2018 Women's Hockey Champions Trophy in Changzhou has been confirmed.

Six competing nations have been announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the tournament at the Wujin Hockey Stadium in the Chinese city.

It will be the last edition of the competition which brings together the winners of the sport's biggest prizes.

This is because the FIH has opted to scrap both the men's and women's Champions Trophy events in favour of its new home and away Hockey Pro League.

The reigning Olympic, World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy winners all gain an automatic spot at the tournament.

Rio 2016 Olympic champions Britain will be among the field ©Getty Images

Britain won the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medal so will take their place in Changzhou, while Argentina are the World Cup holders.

The Netherlands currently possess both the Champions Trophy and World League crowns, to leave three additional spots.

China will compete as hosts, with Australia and Japan invited by the FIH Executive Board.

They will play as the respective Oceania and Asian Games champions.

Competition will take place between November 17 and 25.

All six teams will contest a round-robin phase with the top two reaching the final.