Organisers of the upcoming Women's Hockey World Cup in London have been criticised in India before the tournament has started after an incorrect version of the country's flag was displayed at a promotional event.

The Indian flag displayed at the launch event near to the River Thames was missing the Ashoka Chakra, usually located in the white section between the green and orange segments.

An apology has since been issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), which insisted the mistake was corrected "as quickly as possible".

According to reports in India, Hockey India raised the issue with the FIH and asked for an immediate rectification.

India are set to compete in their seventh World Cup seeking to better their best performance of fourth, achieved at the inaugural edition in 1974.

The Indian team have been drawn alongside hosts England, the United States and Ireland in Pool B of the tournament, which begins at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park tomorrow.

Maddie Hinch is among the England squad which won the Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

India begin their pursuit of a first title when they play England tomorrow, before the US entertain Ireland.

England's squad features several members of the Olympic gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and they will be hoping to use home advantage to propel themselves to further glory.

Defending champions The Netherlands open their campaign against South Korea on Sunday (July 22).

They will also play China and Italy in Pool A.

Pool C includes Germany and South Africa - who will contest the first match tomorrow - as well as Argentina and Spain.

Commonwealth Games champion Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Belgium make up Pool D.