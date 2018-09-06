Santiago 2023 have insisted they will establish an Organising Committee by the end of November, one year after the Chilean capital was awarded the Pan American Games.

Chile Olympic Committee (COC) President Miguel Angel Mujica acknowledged there had been a delay in setting up an Organising committee to lead preparations for next year's Games.

This was put down to changes in Chile’s Government following their Presidential election last November.

The election saw Sebastián Piñera emerge as the President, replacing Michelle Bachelet.

Mujica admitted more progress needed to be made, claiming that they would work closely with the Government, who he insists remain fully supportive of the event.

Chilean Sports Minister Pauline Kantor has been present here at the Panam Sports General Assembly in Lima and visited venues for next year’s edition of the Games, asserting Santiago can learn lessons from the Peruvian capital.

“We need to work with the Government and we have their support," Mujica said.

“Everything is being done in a positive way.

“We will have the Organising Committee in place as soon as possible.”

Santiago were the sole bidders for the 23rd edition of the multi-sport event and were awarded the Games last November.

Subsecretario @kaelbecerra presenta en Lima proyecto de los Juegos Panamericanos Santiago 2023 ante la Asamblea General de @PanamSports. Será el evento deportivo más importante que se realice en nuestro país desde el Mundial del 62'.

Concerns have been raised that an Organising Committee has yet to be established, with the initial deadline having reportedly been in May.

It has been claimed the Organising Committee will be in place by the end of November.

Kantor has insisted the budget for the Games has been decided and the Organising Committee, when established, will start work next January.

"The budget is already defined and we present to the Treasury, and this will be $350 million (£270 million/€300 million),” she told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

“That investment, which will be divided in five years, concentrating the biggest expense in the same year of the Games, includes the Pan American and Parapan American Games and the logistics of the volunteers.”

Kael Becerra, Chile’s Undersecretary of Sports, claimed the country wanted to turn Santiago into the Pan American capital of sport.

He highlighted recent major sporting events hosted by the country, such as the 2015 Copa América.

“I want to confirm our full commitment from our President and Government,” Becerra said.

“We want to position Chile in the map of world sport.

“We want to prepare the Government and help them understand the objectives.

“We want to turn Santiago into the Pan American capital of sports.

“We will start building venues next year.”

Santiago 2023 proposed a bid largely based around pre-existing venues, many of which were used during the 2014 South American Games in the city.

They have also planned for several new facilities to be constructed, including baseball and hockey centres, as well as a redeveloped swimming pool.

A total of 39 sports will be included on the programme, with venues spread across five different clusters.

Officials have targeted having all venues completed by 2020.

It is claimed this would provide them with the change to conduct a full test event programme.

The Games are currently scheduled to take place from October 6 to 22 in 2023.

It will be the first time Chile has staged the continental event.