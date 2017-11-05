International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons is hopeful the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games will help to grow Para-sport in Chile.

Santiago was awarded the Pan and Parapan American Games yesterday at the PanAmSports - formerly known as PASO - General Assembly here.

It was the first time the Parapan American Games host city was selected under the terms of the Americas Paralympic Committee and PanAmSports agreement.

Signed back in 2015, the agreement states that both organisations will work jointly on the bid process for the two Games.

Santiago was the sole bidder for the Games, following the withdrawal of Buenos Aires earlier this year.

The host city agreement was signed by Parsons and IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez, along with National Paralympic Committee of Chile (NPC) President, Ricardo Elizalde.

Chile's Sports Minister Pablo Squella and intendant of the metropolitan region of Santiago, Claudio Orrego, also put their names to the document.

"It is an important day for the Paralympic Movement in the Americas, with the official announcement of Santiago as the host city for the 2023 Parapan American Games," Parsons said.

"Santiago is a beautiful and modern city that three years ago hosted the first Para South American Games in history and will with no doubt deliver again great Games in 2023.

"The APC-PASO agreement signed in 2015 is a milestone for the development of Para-sports across the continent and it would not have been possible without the amazing work done by the late Jose Luis Campo.

"I take this opportunity to remember his legacy."

Confirmado!!! Santiago de Chile es oficialmente sede de los XIX Juegos Panamericanos 2023. pic.twitter.com/CkH0BhBhbR — Santiago 2023 (@Stgo2023) November 4, 2017

The Parapan American Games in Santiago are currently scheduled to take place from November 3 to 11 in 2023.

It will follow the Pan American Games, which are due to be held from October 6 to October 24.

"For Chile this Games will be crucial for raising awareness of Para-sports in our country," said Elizalde.

"For the first time ever the host city contract for both the Pan Am and Parapan Am Games was signed together and we are really proud of it.

"NPC Chile has been part of the Organising Committee's Board since the beginning of the bid."

It will be the sixth edition of the Games, which were first held in Mexico during 1999.

A record 1,850 athletes are expected to compete across 17 sports at the next edition of the Games in Lima in 2019.