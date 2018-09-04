NTT DOCOMO announced today that all press and media representatives attending the inaugural Tokyo 2020 World Press Briefing (WPB) here will be offered pre-paid SIM cards for overseas visitors to Japan.

As a Tokyo 2020 Gold Partner for telecommunications services, NTT DOCOMO is currently considering the provision of various Games-related information services to overseas visitors to Japan who use NTT DOCOMO prepaid SIM cards during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

In advance of the Games, NTT DOCOMO will provide "Japan Welcome SIM" cards to attendees at the WPB in order to obtain feedback on service quality and functionality, with the aim of improving these prior to the actual launch.

In 2020, NTT DOCOMO is considering offering the service via its free-of-charge "Plan 0" subscription, which will carry commercials but will offer overseas visitors free 4G access throughout Japan.

Users will be required to use their phones to check information and for various other functions during Tokyo 2020.

Going forward, NTT DOCOMO aims to continue leveraging advanced technologies to offer a variety of network services and support to overseas visitors to Japan.

With more than 76 million subscriptions, NTT DOCOMO is Japan’s leading mobile operator.

It is also one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies.

NTT DOCOMO is a Tokyo 2020 Gold Partner for telecommunications ©Getty Images

NTT DOCOMO, together with the Japan Environmental Sanitation Center, is helping with a Tokyo 2020 initiative that is seeing old electronic devices recycled and turned into medals for the Olympics and Paralympics.

From April 2017, collection boxes have been taking metal in more than 2,400 NTT DOCOMO stores and public offices throughout Japan.

It was reported at the start of this year that the initiative had stalled amid claims that participation from the public had been low.

Plans are in place for medals made from recycled material to be awarded to every athlete who reaches the podium in 2020 to fit in with the International Olympic Committee's sustainability goals.

Organisers are hoping to collect eight tonnes of metal - 40 kilograms of gold, 4,290kg of silver and 2,944kg of bronze.

After a production process, this will leave two tonnes of metal which will be used to make around 5,000 medals for the Olympics and Paralympics.

The WPB is an event that provides an opportunity for the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to share information on progress in preparations for the Games with both international and domestic journalists and photographers.

It is due to last for four days, concluding on Friday (September 7).