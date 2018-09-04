Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō claimed the Organising Committee is making "steady progress in all areas" when opening its inaugural World Press Briefing (WPB) here today.

The WPB will be spread across four days as preparations for the next edition of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games continue.

Staging the first day of the event today is the Tokyo Big Sight, Japan's largest convention and exhibition centre which will house the International Broadcast Centre and Main Press Centre during Tokyo 2020.

It is made up of a series of presentations, focusing on topics such as press operations, the Main Press Centre, venue press operations, photo operations and technology.

Other topics include accreditation, arrivals and departures, accommodation, transport, communications, logistics, security, rate cards, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the International Olympic Committee.

At the end of July, Tokyo 2020 insisted that their Olympic test event schedule will go ahead as planned following reports that venue construction delays could lead to an altered programme.

It had previously emerged that the Olympic Aquatics Centre and Sea Forest Waterway rowing venue are currently two months behind schedule.

Despite this, Mutō insisted in a speech to open proceedings here that the build-up to Tokyo 2020 is going smoothly.

"It's now less than 700 days until the opening of the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020," he said.

"The protocol of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee is being shifted from the planning phase to operational readiness.

"The Games plan is becoming more venue orientated, including media services.

"With 33 sports and 339 events on Olympic Games, and 22 sports in 540 events for the Paralympic Games, we are making steady progress in all areas.

"During the World Press Briefing, you will be provided with detailed updates and explanations on services that will support your work in covering the Games."

Mutō went on to stress the important role the media plays in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Athletes' emotions and the Games are shared by your work all over the world," he added.

"I also understand that you have been contributing to raising the profile of the athletes and championing the value of the Olympic Games.

"In 2020, many inspirational dramas will be played out in Tokyo as well as across Japan.

"These moments will be covered by almost 6,000 journalists and photographers who will be stationed here at Tokyo Big Sight, or 43 venues across Japan.

"The Tokyo 2020 press operations team has been studying all types of facilities that are required and are working on setting up the best possible environment to allow you to carry out your work.

"During the four days of the briefing, we will explain the various services and facilities, organise visits to competition venues and arrange opportunities for one-on-one meetings.

"Meanwhile, we would appreciate if you could give us your professional insights and requests you may have.

"We will strive to incorporate these into our Games preparations.

"I’d like to close my remarks by wishing you all a very meaningful and productive briefing."

A WPB venue tour is scheduled for tomorrow before a local venue tour is held on Thursday (September 6), offering the chance to visit Kasumigaseki Country Club and the Izu Velodrome, the respective locations for golf and track cycling at Tokyo 2020.

The Izu Mountain Bike Course and the Tsurigasaki Beach Surfing Venue will also feature on the tour.

Rounding out the programme on Friday (September 7) will be one-on-one meetings with Tokyo 2020 functional areas at the Tokyo Big Sight.