Kosovo have selected five athletes for their Summer Youth Olympic Games debut at Buenos Aires 2018.

The European country have selected judoka Erza Muminovic, boxer Erdonis Maliqi, shot putter Muhamet Ramadani, swimmer Melisa Zhdrella and weightlifter Bleron Fetaovski for their historic appearance in Argentina's capital.

Muminovic will lead the delegation and will compete in the 44 kilograms category.

She was the only member of the team to earn direct qualification for the Games after winning the European Under-18 Championship in Sarajevo in June.

Zhdrella, Maliqi and Fetaovski were invited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take up universality places after a proposal from Olympic Solidarity.

The Kosovo Olympic Committee was created in 1992 but was only recognised by the IOC in 2014.

Boxer Erdonis Maliqi has been selected for the squad ©Buenos Aires 2018

This allowed them to appear at the Olympic Games for the first time in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Judoka Majlinda Kelmendi marked the occasion with the country's historic first gold medal in the women's 52 kilograms division.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has faced increasing tension with its neighbour since then, including in sport.

The country was barred from entering Serbian territory for the European Karate Championships in Novi Sad in May.

Buenos Aires 2018 will run between October 6 and 18.