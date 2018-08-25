The International Judo Federation (IJF) hosted a training camp in Tunis to help prepare athletes who will be heading to the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Every judoka who has qualified for the Games was invited to the camp in Tunisia's capital, which was held in cooperation with the Tunisian Judo Federation.

One coach per country was also allowed to attend for the week-long event, where the young athletes were tutored by Olympic gold medallists Ilias Iliadis of Greece and Mark Huizinga of The Netherlands.

Anti-doping education was also part of the event in the North African nation.

Huizinga, who won his Olympic title in the under-90 kilograms division at Sydney 2000, is an active member of the IJF's Academy.

"The coaches are very eager for the experience that Ilias and I can offer to the group," he said.

"They make videos and ask questions, so it is not only the athletes that want to learn.

"For me, it is nice to see coaches that I have also instructed during the IJF Academy courses throughout the world being present in Tunis.

"For Ilias and I it is nice to cover the technical part of the sessions.

"We have different styles and backgrounds so together we can offer a good variety of information and contents to the group.

Coaches learnt alongside the young judoka in Tunis ©IJF

"Another advantage is that we are both fit enough for randori [practice] ourselves with the young athletes.

"So besides explaining and demonstrating, the athletes can feel how we move and fight.

"It gives extra spirit to the randori, especially with 'born warrior' Iliadis on the tatami."

Iliadis won his Olympic title on home soil at Athens 2004, in the under-81kg category.

The camp took place in Tunisia despite the IJF suspending the country from hosting major events along with the United Arab Emirates last month.

This was due to the discrimination of Israeli athletes by both countries.

The decision means that next year's IJF Tunis Grand Prix will currently not take place.

Tunisia are also hoping to stage the 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games, which will definitely be awarded to Africa, in Tunis, but their policy towards Israel has led to warnings from the International Olympic Committee.

Buenos Aires 2018 will take place between October 6 and 18 in the Argentinian capital.