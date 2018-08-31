The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has opened the bidding process for the 2025 and 2027 World Championships and World Masters Championships, it was announced today.

National Federations wishing to apply for the hosting duties have until November 26 to submit a letter of intent to FINA.

The letter is solely an indication of initial interest to bid and is does not represent a commitment to entering the race.

An information meeting with all interested parties will be held by FINA on January 25 in Lausanne to discuss the organisation of the events.

The deadline for formal bids for the two events falls on April 25 next year.

Site visits to the bidding cities will then be conducted prior to the finalisation of the host city agreement.

FINA are due to announce the hosts of the two events at a meeting of its ruling Bureau meeting in Gwangju in South Korea during the 2019 World Championships on July 11.

Gwangju in South Korea will host the next FINA World Championships in 2019 ©Gwangju 2019/Twitter

The most recent World Championships were held in Budapest in Hungary last year.

Japan will host the 2021 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka and the 20th edition of the event will be held in Doha in Qatar in 2023.

Since 2015, the FINA World Masters Championships have been held alongside the FINA World Championships.

Kazan in Russia hosted the first dual event.

No city or country has publicly declared their interest in staging the two events.