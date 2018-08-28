The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has announced a new partnership with a Chinese bank for two upcoming global competitions.

China's Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Credit Card Center (SPD Bank CCC) has become the official partner of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 and the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships 2018.

SPD Bank CCC is the fastest growing company in licensed credit card centres in China and hopes to increase its global impact and brand popularity through the partnership.

The company, whose mission is "supporting young people to enjoy life and pursue their dream", will assist FINA in promoting the universal values of swimming and elite competition to the Chinese market.

The agreement states that SPD Bank CCC will become the worldwide exclusive FINA partner for banking and credit card services.

SPD Bank CCC will partner the events in which major names, such as Chad le Clos, will be competing at ©Getty Images

FINA President Julio Maglione supported the deal.

“FINA is very pleased to add SPD Bank Credit Card Centre to its official partners list and to team up with one of the most respected banks in China which will tremendously help promote swimming within the Chinese market," he said.

"SPD Banks Credit Card Centre's support is of the utmost importance to achieve a successful strategy for those two major swimming competitions."

The first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 begins on September 7 at the Aquatics Palace, in Kazan in Russia.

It will then stop in Doha, Eindhoven, Budapest, Beijing, Tokyo and Singapore.

This event is a qualifier to the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China from December 11 to December 16.