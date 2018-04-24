The German Football Association (DFB) have submitted their bid book to UEFA as preparations as part of their bid to host the 2024 European Championships.

DFB President Reinhard Grindel, accompanied by the governing body's general secretary Friedrich Curtius, and bid ambassador Philipp Lahm, Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning captain led the delegation.

They were joined the DFB’s ambassador for integration Celia Šašić, a player for the German women’s team, as the bid book was officially to to UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis during a special ceremony.

The submission comes three days before the April 27 deadline and will be followed by the bid book from Turkey - the only other nation bidding to host Euro 2024.

"We are submitting an excellent bid concept for a perfectly organised tournament, which offers a great opportunity for UEFA to further develop European football," Grindel said.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, has given her backing to Germany's Euro 2024 bid ©Getty Images

In a subtle dig at the Turkish bid, Grindel added: “Euro 2024 staged in the heart of Europe will enable all of the participants to be given the best possible support by their fans.

"At the same time, we are building bridges between people of different nations, and are making an important contribution to bringing alive both the values of football and those of a modern civil society."

Once Turkey submit their bid later this week, UEFA will start evaluating the dossiers.

"During this evaluation phase, bidders may be required by UEFA to elaborate upon and substantiate their bids as described in their bid dossiers," a UEFA statement read.

UEFA will then publish a written evaluation on each bid with the host nation set to be announced on September 27.