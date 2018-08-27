The International Hockey Federation Hockey Series in Gniezno, Poland gets underway tomorrow with six teams battling it out for a place in the Hockey Series Finals.

The second of three Hockey Series events to be played in Europe, it is the seventh event to take place around the world.

Hosts Poland’s first game will be against Cyprus, who are currently ranked 60th in the world.

Ukraine will play Lithuania and the Czech Republic will open against Italy.

Czech Republic against Italy looks to be the most competitive opening match with only nine world ranking places between the teams.

The Italian hockey team have landed in Poland ahead of their first game against the Czech Republic ©FIH/Facebook

A round robin system will allow all teams to play each other with the top two teams facing off in the final.

The final European Hockey Series tournament will take place in Lousada, Portugal in September, with men and women competing in the Pan American Series in Santiago, Chile later in the month.

The Series will close in late September as Asian teams compete in Lahore, Pakistan for the last places in the Finals.

Countries competing at the Hockey Finals will also have the chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 qualification events.

The Hockey Series is open to all countries not in the Hockey Pro League and gives opportunities to nations developing their hockey teams to play and even qualify for the Hockey World Cup or the Olympics.