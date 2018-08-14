The fifth Hockey Series event of the season will get underway in Vanuatu tomorrow, featuring both men's and women's tournaments.

Competition will take place until Saturday (August 18) in capital city Port Vila, at the Wan Smolbag Hockey Stadium.

It will be the first International Hockey Federation (FIH) event in the Pacific country since the 2014 Oceania Youth Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament.

The host nation will entertain Tonga, Solomon Islands and Fiji in both the men's and women's events.

A round-robin phase will be played with the top two then contesting the final.

The third and fourth placed sides will meet for bronze.

Vanuatu are hosting the tournament ©FIH

The FIH has launched the Hockey Series this year, with events taking place across the world.

Teams who have not qualified for the new top-tier Hockey Pro League will contest the tournaments, which will offer places at next year's Hockey Series Finals.

Countries who make the Finals will earn the chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification events.

Vilnius, Gniezno, Lousada, Santagio and Rawalpindi will host events later this season.

Tournaments have already taken place in Salamanca, Singapore, Zagreb and Wattignies.