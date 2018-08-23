FIFA has stepped in to run the Uruguayan Football Federation (AUF) after the organisation was plunged into crisis following controversy surrounding the governing body's elections.

FIFA confirmed in a statement that it had established a Normalisation Committee to take control of the troubled organisation.

The decision from world football's governing body further damages the reputation of a region found to have been at the centre of the widespread corruption scandal and heaps embarassment on a country which is part of a joint South American bid for the 2030 World Cup.

It came after incumbent UFF President Wilmar Valdez, a member of FIFA's ruling Council, announced his sudden resignation just a day before he was due to stand for re-election.

He claimed in a statement that his decision was "motivated solely by family and personal reasons that have nothing to do with the context of the current election".

It soon emerged, however, that a series of recordings had been released which reportedly contained comments about sports administrators, a member of the Government, sports journalists and supporters.

Rival candidate Arturo del Campo told local media that he had heard the recordings, describing them as "slightly compromising Wilmar's image".

Incumbent AUF President Wilmar Valdez's sudden resignation plunged Uruguayan football into crisis ©Getty Images

Farming businessman Del Campo and Eduardo Abulafia, a businessman with reported links to influential players' agent Francisco Casal, were the two remaining candidates.

But the election was postponed pending investigations into the suitability of each.

"This decision follows the latest developments in the situation of the AUF, particularly the fact that the electoral process for the position of AUF President is not in accordance with the requirements of transparency as outlined in the FIFA and CONMEBOL statutes," a FIFA statement read.

One of the jobs of the Normalisation Committee will be to "organise and conduct elections of a new AUF executive committee on the basis of the new, revised AUF statutes".

The group will also "review the AUF statutes and ensure their compliance and amendment in line with the requirements of FIFA's and CONMEBOL's statutes", as well as running the AUF's day-to-day affairs.

Uruguay have joined forces with Argentina and Paraguay to launch a bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup to mark 100 years since the country hosted the first tournament.