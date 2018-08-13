A battle to become the next President of the Uruguayan Football Federation (AUF) has become engulfed in a mire of allegations, resignations and investigations.

Incumbent Wilmar Valdez announced his sudden resignation late last month, just a day before he was due to stand for re-election.

He claimed in a statement that his decision was "motivated solely by family and personal reasons that have nothing to do with the context of the current election".

It soon emerged, however, that a series of recordings had been released which reportedly contained comments about sports administrators, a member of the Government, sports journalists and supporters.

Rival candidate Arturo del Campo told local media that he had heard the recordings, describing them as "slightly compromising Wilmar's image".

Wilmar Valdez, right, has resigned from his position ©Getty Images

Valdez denied this and insisted he was under "no undue pressure, threats or extortion in making this decision".

Farming businessman Del Campo and Eduardo Abulafia, a businessman with reported links to influential players' agent Francisco Casal, were the two remaining candidates.

But the election was postponed pending investigations into the suitability of each.

A decision will now be made on August 21 over whether to postpone the election further so that suitability tests can be carried out by Uruguayan authorities as well as by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Valdez had served as interim President of CONMEBOL for less than two months in 2015 and 2016.

He also remains on the FIFA Council.

Uruguay impressed at last month's FIFA World Cup in beating Portugal before losing to France in the quarter-final.

But the sport is riddled with problems off the pitch.

Both referees and players are poised to go on strike over economic complaints while rivalries between traditionally leading clubs Penarol and Nacional continue to divide the running of the sport.

Uruguay are hoping to jointly bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup along with Argentina and Paraguay.

This would mark 100 years since the country hosted the first tournament.