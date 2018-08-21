Hungarian boxers had a mixed opening day at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's and Men's Youth World Championships in Budapest in front of a home crowd.

Competition began in a positive fashion for the host nation at the 5,000-capacity Duna Arena, as Tibor Barbosu Konstantin won his men's 69 kilogram preliminary bout.

He edged Morocco's Yassine Elouarzm, earning a split decision 3-2 win.

There was a more convincing win for Viktoria Matesz in the women's 57kg featherweight division.

The Hungarian emerged a 5-0 winner against Chinese Taipei's Ying-Yu Tao.

A strong opening from the hosts continued when Viktoria Ambrus earned a unanimous points victory against Algeria's Feriel Feroum in the women’s 69kg women's welterweight division.

There were defeats for two home fighters, with Tamás Borsos' men's 52kg flyweight campaign coming to an abrupt end.

The Hungarian fell to a 4-1 defeat to the Philippines' Milenino Anduyan.

Barbara Szintai-Major was then beaten in her women's 81kg light heavyweight quarter-final match.

Ukraine's Karolina Makhno triumphed with a first round stoppage in the contest.