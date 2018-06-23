A Hungarian grey bull and cow have been unveiled as mascots for the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth Men's and Women's World Championships.

Organisers said the animals have been a symbol of Hungary since the ninth century.

Justifying their selection as mascots for a boxing competition, organisers claim the bull and cow symbolise fighting ability and endurance.

The mascots were selected to mark the 60 day to go milestone until the Championships begin.

The official mascots will be based around the Duna Arena in Budapest during the Championships.

The venue, located next to the Danube river, was designed by the architect Marcell Ferenc.

It was constructed in time for the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.

Competition will run from August 20 to 31.

Competition will take place at the Duna Arena ©AIBA

A total of 244 male and 174 female youth boxers are expected to compete at the Championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships are held on a biennial basis.

The 2016 event was hosted by Saint Petersburg in Russia.

Bulgaria’s capital Sofia staged the event in 2014, while there were editions in Yerevan in Armenia in 2012 and Baku in Azerbaijan in 2010.