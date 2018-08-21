The European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) has awarded two major events to Baku.

Both the 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships and the 2019 Aerobic Gymnastics European Championships will be held in Azerbaijan's capital, it has been confirmed.

Rhythmic action will be held between May 31 and June 2.

It will follow the aerobic competition between May 23 and 25.

Both events will be organised by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and will be staged at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Azerbaijan has become an increasingly prominent gymnastics nation ©Getty Images

This is the venue which staged gymnastics competition at the inaugural European Games in 2015, as well as at last year's Islamic Solidarity Games.

It also held the European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling earlier this year.

The news comes after Baku was awarded the 2021 Trampoline World Championships by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) last month.

Baku is increasingly becoming a popular destination for gymnastics events as the city is also due to host the FIG Congress in December.

Azerbaijan's standing in the sport was also increased when Farid Gayibov was elected President of the UEG in 2017.