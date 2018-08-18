World Taekwondo has unveiled its latest international complex in Wuxi in China.

As reported by CGTN, the opening of the complex marked the first time that a sports organisation affiliated with the International Olympic Committee has located a centre in China.

The Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre will serve as World Taekwondo's third bureau after its headquarters in Seoul and liaison facility in Lausanne.

"China now has a say in World Taekwondo and we can set our 'Wuxi standards' while helping establish the rules for international taekwondo competitions," Guan Jianmin, President of the Chinese Taekwondo Association, was reported as saying by CGTN.

"This is a tremendous improvement and will greatly push forward the development of the sport here in China."

Wuxi hosted the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships last month ©World Taekwondo

Last month, the venue played host to the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships.

The team format features four athletes per side, with one substitute.

Singles matches are held but there are also tag team bouts, which allow for substitutions.

China, South Korea and Russia claimed gold in the women's, men's and mixed categories respectively.

All three winning teams across the three categories took home $40,000 (£31,000/€35,000) in prize money along with their world title.