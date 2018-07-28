Host athletes enjoyed success across the board on the second day of the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships in Wuxi in China.

China will now face Russia in the final of the mixed gender category at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre, while China’s first and second team, Morocco and Korea have advanced to the semi-finals in the women’s category.

The remaining fights in both categories will take place tomorrow, offering not just world titles but $40,000 (£30,5000/€34,000) in prize money.

Seven mixed gender teams from China, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Turkey, Croatia, Korea and Russia faced off at the start of the day.

By the end of the day, only China and Russia were left in the running for gold, having beaten Morocco and Croatia in their respective semi-finals.

Russia convincingly beat Croatia 73-33, but China’s progress was far tougher and they had to take their fight against Morocco to a golden point round to secure their place in the final.

The bronze medal fights are scheduled to see Morocco face Korea, while Ivory Coast take on Croatia.

Hosts China have two teams in the women's semi-finals at the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships ©World Taekwondo

In the women’s category, six teams from China, Turkey, Korea, Morocco and ivory Coast were placed in two groups of three.

The two round robin competitions saw China’s first team finish top in Group 1 to secure a semi-final against runners up in Group 2, Morocco.

The second semi-final is due to feature Group 2 winners South Korea and China’s second team, second in Group 1.

The group stages were packed with exhilarating match-ups, particularly the South Korea versus Morocco fight in Group 2, which was very competitive until the final moments.

Morocco eventually claimed victory by a single point when Nada Laaraj landed a punch to an opponent’s trunk in the last three seconds - the fight ended 51-50 in Morocco’s favour.

The stand-out performer from the groups was South Korea’s Myeong Mi Na, whose aggressive kicking was almost impossible to resist.