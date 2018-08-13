Hosts Australia secured their place at the top of the medal standings as action concluded today at the Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships in Cairns.

The home nation finished with a tally of 43 golds, 30 silvers and 21 bronzes after another successful day in the Tobruk Memorial Pool, proving they will be a force to be reckoned with at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rio 2016 Paralympian Rachael Watson set the tone on the final night of competition, winning the first gold medal on offer in the women’s 50 metres freestyle S4 event.

Watson finished in a time of 40.00sec with Brazil’s Patricia Santos second in 41.91 and the United States' Leanne Smith third in 44.28.

The 26-year-old was thrilled to triumph on home soil with a roaring crowd cheering her along the way.

"It feels amazing to get the win in my pet event, but to win it on home soil is an incredible feeling," Watson said.

"It’s been really nice to do an international meet here in Australia, representing our own country on home soil with so many people watching and supporting us."

London 2012 Paralympian Taylor Corry also impressed today, displaying career-best form and finishing the Championships with four gold medals from four events.

Competing in the women's 100m butterfly S14 final, she led from the start and finished 4.31 seconds ahead of Canada’s Justine Morrier in a time of 1:08.77.

"I’m so happy with my swim tonight but I’m even happier with the meet in general," Corry said.

"I missed out on Rio by half a second, I missed out on the World Champs last year by two seconds and I’m just so glad to be part of the Australian team again.

"I didn’t take much notice of how far ahead I was in that race because for me, it’s just about what I can do for this family - my swimming family."

Today also saw four-time Paralympian Matt Levy claim the gold medal in the men’s 50m freestyle S7, touching the wall in 28.94.

He led an Australian one-two finish with Rohan Bright securing the silver medal in 30.71.

Brazil’s Talisson Glock rounded out the podium in 32.19.

"It was great to finish the meet off with a decent swim tonight," Levy said.

"It’s been a great atmosphere here, it’s great to be in Cairns and it’s been great to get so many PBs (personal bests) during these last five days."

In other results today, Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson secured the second gold medal on offer in the women’s 50m freestyle S8, shaving more than a second off her heat time to finish in 30.39.

The men’s 50m freestyle S10 final was the nail-biting event of the evening, and although Brazil’s Phelipe Rodrigues took the title, Australia’s Rowan Crothers made the race one to remember, finishing 0.07 seconds behind in 23.78.

In the men’s 100m butterfly S13, Australia’s Braedan Jason won his second gold medal of the night in 59.64, while compatriot Jacob Templeton raced just over in 1:00.56.

Jason had earlier won the 50m freestyle S13 title in 24.64.

The clear champions of the Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships, Australia were unrelenting until the end, with the women’s 4x100m freestyle 34-point relay team grabbing the last gold medal of the meet.

The team consisting of Paige Leonhardt, Ellie Cole, Patterson and Tiffany Thomas Kane took the lead from the start but were pushed all the way by the US.

Kane, however, widened the small gap in her final strokes to touch the wall first.

