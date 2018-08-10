More world records were set in the Tobruk Memorial Pool in Cairns on day two of the Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships.

Canada's Aurelie Rivard continued her success from day one, where she set a world record, winning another gold medal.

Rivard took victory in the 100 metres frestyle S10 in 59.45 sec ahead of New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe in silver medal position and Australian Paige Leonhard in bronze.

With less than half a second between them, both athletes were pleased with their performances.

"It feels great, I love winning and it’s what I look forward to in my freestyle events," Rivard said.

"After last night I was on such a high, so I definitely had confidence coming into this race tonight.

"And the crazy thing was that I could hardly sleep and still did this.

"I was so hyper last night, but that’s what happens when you have a good race."

Pascoe praised Rivard’s race but looked ahead to her other opportunities to clinch gold.

"It was a good start tonight in terms of getting into the pool and getting some racing under my belt," she said.

"It sets me up nicely for tomorrow’s 200m individual medley race which I’m really looking forward to and it is one of my favoured events.

"Aurelie [Rivard] is a great rival in the pool and she very dominant in the freestyle disciplines.

"I really enjoy having that challenge against her."

Pascoe's New Zealand tea-mate Hamish McLean continued to add to his medal haul with another gold.

McLean posted a personal best time of 1min 11.66 sec to win the men’s 100m freestyle S6.

New Zealand broke a 22-year-old national record when winning the silver medal in the 4 x 100m medley relay ©NZPC

The United States triumphed in the 100m freestyle S7 with a clean sweep of the podium as McKenzie Coan took the gold medal in 1:10.60.

Teammates Julia Gaffney and Cortney Jordan took silver and bronze respectively in the event.

Hosts Australia maintained their top spot on the medal table after day two with a further seven golds to add to their 13 from yesterday.

The men’s 4 x 100m medley 34 point relay team of Tim Hodge, Rick Pendleton, Timothy Disken and Matt Levy claimed Australia’s 20th gold medal of the competition in 4:20.14.

New Zealand picked up the silver and set a national record, taking 20 seconds off the time previously set at 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta.

The team consisted of Jesse Reynolds, Celyn Edwards, Christopher Arbuttnott and Hamish McLean who finished in 4:48.88.

Home favourite Ben Popham of Australia won his first gold medal at international level in the 100m freestyle S7 event in a personal best time 59.33.

He beat Robert Griswold of the US into silver medal positon, with Brazilian Caio Oliveira taking home bronze.

"I knew I had to get out fast if I wanted to post a good time and I’m pretty confident in my back end being about to motor home, and I was able to just do that," Popham said.

"I was a bit nervous before I raced and put a bit of pressure on myself because I really wanted to get the best out of myself.

"It’s really special when you break a minute and now I’ve just got to break 58 seconds."