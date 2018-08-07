Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has joined other sporting officials in paying tribute to Thailand's Nat Indrapana following his death at the age of 80.

Indrapana, who passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer, had served as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and in various other positions in Asian sport.

This included as a member of the OCA Advisory Committee and in key organising roles for the 1978 and 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

"We have lost one of the great sports leaders in Thailand, Asia and the global Olympic Movement,"said Sheikh Ahmad.

"As a member of the IOC representing Thailand, Dr Nat served the sports movement with great devotion and energy over many years and at many levels.

"His knowledge, experience in several sports and his advice all contributed to the work of the Advisory Committee, serving as a link between the IOC, OCA and our National Olympic Committees.

"The OCA would like to send sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dr Nat, as well as to the Thailand NOC and the sports movement in Thailand.

"His contribution and enthusiasm will be greatly missed in our meetings and in our Games."

Nat Indrapana, left, alongside British IOC member Princess Anne at the 2014 IOC Session in Sochi ©Getty Images

Indrapana also served as Thailand's vice-minster of Tourism and Sports between 2007 and 2008 and as vice-president of the World Taekwondo Federation between 1999 and 2009.

IOC President Thomas Bach said they had lost a "true gentleman of sport" following his death.

Others to pay tribute have included another IOC member colleague in Patrick Baumann, the Global Association of International Sports Federations President.

He said that his "thoughts today are with the family and friends of Nat Indrapana, who faithfully served his country and gave so much of his time and energy to sport".

"He will be truly missed but leaves an incredible legacy," Baumann added.

Badminton Association of Thailand President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul was elected a new IOC member, effectively to replace Indrapana as the country's representative, last year.

"I am sure that following his long illness it is a blessing that he no longer suffered," Leeswadtrakul told the Bangkok Post.

"Like many of you, Nat Indrapana was a man I admire dearly.

"Few people can be as productive as he was."