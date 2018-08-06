Defending champions United States kept their 100 per cent record alive as the Women's Softball World Championship continued in Chiba.

The Americans, who won last time out in Canada in 2016 and have won the event 10 times in all, thrashed The Philippines 12-0 to make it five wins from five in Group A.

They scored five runs in the third inning at the Japanese city's NASPA Stadium, with Haylie McCleney and Aubree Munro blasting home runs.

Danielle O'Toole excelled from the mound as she pitched five strikeouts, one walk and two hits.

The US only share the lead in Group A, however, as Puerto Rico also boast five wins from five.

They thrashed Mexico 9-0 at the NASPA Stadium today.

Mexico are third in Group A with The Netherlands now fourth after they edged Chinese Taipei 6-5.

Japan have won every match they have contested so far on home soil ©WBSC

New Zealand beat South Africa 6-0 in a battle between two previously winless nations.

Hosts Japan are the only side to remain unbeaten in Group B.

The three-time winners defeated Venezuela 7-2 at the Zett A Ball Park.

Australia are second with just one defeat after they hammered Botswana 14-0.

Third-place Canada have the same record as the Australians and beat fourth place China 7-0.

Italy edged winless Britain 1-0 in the group's other game.

More group games will be played tomorrow.