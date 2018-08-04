The United States have won their second match of the tournament at the World Baseball Softball Confederation World Softball Championships in Japan today to remain unbeaten in Group A.

The US team, favourites to defend their title, beat Chinese Taipei comfortably 7-0 at the Zett.A. Ball Park in Ichihara City.

Elsewhere in Group A, Puerto Rico won two matches today to go top.

They thrashed South Africa 9-0 in the same stadium and then also beat the Philippines in a much closer game 3-0.

The Philippines also played twice today, but unlike Puerto Rico they won neither, losing their second match 2-0 to Mexico.

The Netherlands beat New Zealand in a comparatively high scoring game 10-5.

Canada top Group B after winning a tense match against Italy today 1-0 ©WBSC

In Group B, being played at the NAPSA Stadium in Narita City, China played twice and won once.

They beat Great Britain in the joint closest match of the day 1-0, but were unable to build on that when they played Japan at the end of the day.

That match finished 5-0 to the Japanese, meaning while they sit joint first in the group with Canada.

China are third.

Canada remain at the job with Japan thanks to their own 1-0 win today over Italy, while Italy also lost 3-2 to Australia.

The only other match in the group saw Venezuela beat Botswana 8-0.

Group play is due to continue tomorrow with the US playing The Netherlands first.