World Taekwondo (WT) has reported a net loss of just under $1.65 million (£1.24 million/€1.41 million) for the 2017 financial year.

Operating revenue - at $10.6 million (£7.99 million/€9.05 million) - exceeded operating expenses of $10.24 million (£7.72 million/€8.74 million).

However, the governing body was hit by $2.4 million (£1.81 million/€2.05 million) of non-operating expenses.

These were attributable mainly to losses on foreign currency transactions and translations.

The body's reporting currency is the South Korean won, which strengthened significantly on currency markets during the course of the year.

The loss would have been bigger but for a $1.77 million (£1.33 million/€1.51 million) "donation".

This was said to be "related to WT's humanitarian activities".

World Taekwondo, which is led by President Chungwon Choue

More than 37 per cent of operating revenue - $3.99 million (£3 million/€3.41 million) - was attributable to the sport's International Olympic Committee (IOC) subsidy, derived in turn from income generated by Rio 2016.

This is apportioned equally between the four years of the regular Olympic cycle.

Competition revenue, arising from the 2017 World Championships in Muju and other events, amounted to $1.54 million (£1.16 million/€1.32 million).

The organisation has a global partner in Booyoung, the Korean housebuilder, and marketing income totalled $1.66 million (£1.25 million/€1.42 million).

WT also raised $126,141 (£95,110/€107,724) from sales of broadcasting rights.

On the expenses side, salaries came to around $2.17 million (£1.64 million/€1.85 million).