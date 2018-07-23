Hosts University of Coimbra won two of the five canoe sprint finals as action continued today at the European Universities Games.

Francisca Laia was their first winner of the day as she came out on top in the K1 women's 200 metres event in Montemor-o-Velho.

She clocked a time of 42.370sec with the Belarusian State University of Physical Education's Rymma Skaryna second in 43.154 and Melanie Gebhardt of the University of Leipzig third in 43.417.

There was also success for the University of Coimbra in the K2 mixed 200m event, which saw Francisca Laia and David Varela triumph in 36.983.

The University of Mannheim’s Sarah Brüßler and Felix Landes were the runners-up in 37.643, while the University of Coimbra’s Hugo Figueiras and Sara Batalha Sotero finished third in 39.282.

Landes had earlier gone one better than a silver medal in the K1 men’s 200m, winning the event in 36.678.

Nicolas Boursier of the Paris-Est Créteil Val-de-Marne University came second in 36.822.

Szent Istvan University's Márk Kovács rounded out the podium in 36.955.

The Universty of Coimbra won a total of three canoe sprint medals today ©EUG Coimbra 2018

There were also canoe sprint wins today for the Georgian Technical University's Zaza Nadiradze in the C1 men’s 200m and Iryna Vikhruk of the Mozyr State Pedagogical University in the women's equivalent.

Nadiradze secured victory in 40.779 and was followed in the standings by Belarusian State University of Physical Education’s Mikita Miarhuryeu, second in 41.979, and the University of Vigo’s David Novas Bonet, third in 43.766.

Vikhruk, meanwhile, led a Mozyr State Pedagogical University one-two ahead of Natallia Trukhanovich.

They clocked times of 50.531 and 51.446 respectively.

The University of Vigo’s Raquel Da Costa Piñeiro finished third in 54.431.

The University of Coimbra’s Inês Sofia Mendes Moreira and João Miguel Mendez Patrício were the only competitors in today’s nage-no-kata judo tournament.

They registered a result of 384 at the Coimbra University Stadium’s Hall 3.

Action at the European Universities Games is due to continue tomorrow.