The Mediterranean Weightlifting Confederation (MWC) has elected a new Executive Board with Egypt's Mahmoud Mahgoub taking up the position of President.

The make-up of the Board was determined at a MWC Electoral Congress held during the recent Mediterranean Games in Tarragona in Spain.

Malta's Jesmond Caruana and Croatia's Jaksa Ivansevic are both vice-presidents, while Italy’s Aldo Radicello is the general secretary.

The Executive Board members are Spain's Costantino Iglesias Rodriguez, Turkey's Taspinar Tamer, France's Michel Soto, Syria's Ghandi Assaad and San Marino's Davide Bulzoni.

Former MWC President Maurizio Lo Buono of Italy has became Honorary President.

Mahmoud Mahgoub, second from left, has been elected President of the Mediterranean Weightlifting Confederation ©IWF

Mahgoub is also President of the Egyptian Weightlifting Federation and a member of the International Weightlifting Federation Executive Board, which is due to hold a meeting here in Uzbekistan's capital across tomorrow and Thursday (July 5).

Last month, he said he believed Egypt had been the victim of "a conspiracy" after it emerged that the country’s weightlifters, at least two of whom would be strong medal contenders, are in danger of missing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games because of a slew of 2016 doping positives by teenagers.

Egypt's absence would be a huge disappointment for the 77 kilograms world champion Mohamed Ehab, one of the world's most popular weightlifters, and Sarah Ahmed, both of whom won Olympic bronze medals at Rio 2016.

Ahmed was the first female weightlifter from an Arab nation to stand on the Olympic podium, and her success led to a surge in popularity of the sport among Egyptian girls.

When news of the positive tests emerged a year ago, Mahgoub said there were "people inside and outside the Federation who are fighting us".