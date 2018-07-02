No Calgary Olympics has launched a campaign to discover what residents of the Canadian city would rather spend the proposed funding on as a rival group in favour of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games was established.

The opposition group, led by David Gauld and which has been present throughout discussions on whether Calgary should bid for the 2026 Games, have started an initiative entitled "What Else YYC".

It will ask Calgary citizens what else they feel the proposed CAD$4.6 billion (£2.7 billion/$3.5 billion/€3 billion) which would be set aside for the Olympics should be spent on.

The launch of the campaign comes after Yes Calgary 2026, a new group whose members include several former campaigners for Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, emerged.

The two are set to lobby for either side of the argument prior to Calgary holding a plebiscite on the bid, expected to be held in November.

"Given where the province is at this time, we just don’t feel that spending this money on what is essentially a two-week party is a really great idea," No Calgary Olympic founder David Gauld told the Calgary Herald.

"The economics of it - that’s our main thing.

"What else would you like to see, project wise, infrastructure wise, that may not see any collateral dollars funding it?"

Jason Ribeiro, a member of the Yes Calgary 2026 group, told CBC they were comprised of people from the public, private and non-profit sectors.

They are hoping to gather support for the bid prior to the plebisicite.

Yes Calgary 2026 is not affiliated with the City of Calgary or the Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation. We are residents of Calgary and the Bow Valley who want to explore what an Olympic bid could look like. — Yes Calgary (@yescalgary2026) June 29, 2018

"There's no formal structure," said Ribiero.

"We're just a bunch of committed people ready to understand what a positive vision for the city and the Olympics might mean looking toward 2026.

"It is really, really exciting to frame a conversation about what potential opportunities exists, what yes and a positive message about the Olympics and the city itself might mean and how do we move that forward as we gear toward a plebiscite.

"I think that includes economic growth, social growth, a real positive vibe around the city around sports and future legacy facilities and what could be possible, but also on things we don't often think of like accessibility.

"How exciting would it be to create the most sustainable Olympic and Paralympic Games?"

Tensions have already emerged between the two, with Gauld claiming Yes Calgary 2026's connections with Nenshi were "curious".

"There’s some political insiders in this group I feel who are very media savvy," he said.

"In the context of (Yes Calgary 2026), I can’t speak to their genesis or how they formed, but I think it’s very interesting that some of them have some affiliation with our Mayor."

Sion in Switzerland withdrew their bid for 2026 last month following defeat in a Canton-wide referendum.

It left Graz in Austria, Sapporo in Japan, Erzurum in Turkey and Stockholm in Sweden as other contenders for the 2026 Games, along with a joint Italian bid from Milan, Turin and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The International Olympic Committee are due to announce candidate cities for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics at its Session in Buenos Aires on October 8 and 9.