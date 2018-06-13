Calgary 2026 have outlined key areas which would be required for the Canadian city to stage the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in a bid book overview.

The report offers an insight into the accommodation, transport, security, medical and anti-doping demands that the city would need to meet.

Among the key suggestions raised in the report is the proposal not to build a temporary anti-doping laboratory, as Vancouver 2010 had done.

It was stated that the laboratory had cost CAD$20 million (£11.4 million/$15.3 million/€13 million).

Calgary 2026 are considering whether they could use the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) laboratory in Montreal, with the potential to charter flights between the two cities.

The report states that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would require 30,000 hotel rooms to support Games operations, split between the city and the mountains.

It is claimed that meetings have already been held with hotel associations to put in place an agreement.

A hotel room shortage has been highlighted in the report, but a suggestion to address the issue was to create an affordable and student housing initiative.

Creating a designated transport system would fall to the potential organising committee, who would be in charge of transporting “athletes, technical officials, workforce, media, Olympic and Paralympic Family.”

Calgary 2026 hope to complete their bid book for the end of October ©Calgary 2026

Local police would work with the federal Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with a planning meeting expected to take place shortly.

The report also states that a review of their Game concept would take place with the International Paralympic Committee by June 30.

It would follow a workshop on accessibility, as Calgary 2026 aim to create an integrated Olympic and Paralympic Games concept.

According to their bid book timeline, Calgary 2026 expect the document to be completed by the end of October.

Should it be completed by close of the month, parts could be used to try to convince the public to support the bid.

A plebiscite is expected to take place in November, although no date has yet been finalised for the vote.

The City of Calgary are still continuing to assess whether to pursue a bid or abandon their plans.

Should both verdicts go in favour of the potential bid, Calgary 2026 would submit a bid book to the IOC in January 2019.

Scott Hutcheson was named as Calgary 2026 bid chair last week.

He currently heads the board of WinSport, which owns and operates legacy assets from Calgary's 1988 Winter Olympics.

Hutcheson is also the co-chair of the Winterstart board, which operates both the men's and women's Alpine World Cup ski races at Lake Louise.

He has since stated he will step down from these roles to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

Sion in Switzerland withdrew their bid last week, following a referendum defeat.

It leaves Graz in Austria, Sapporo in Japan, Erzurum in Turkey and Stockholm in Sweden as other condtenders for the 2026 Games, as well as a joint Italian bid from Milan, Turin and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

A host city is due to be chosen by the IOC in 2019.